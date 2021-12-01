Short Interest in Callinex Mines Inc (OTCMKTS:CLLXF) Declines By 58.8%

Callinex Mines Inc (OTCMKTS:CLLXF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a drop of 58.8% from the October 31st total of 23,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS CLLXF traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.03. The company had a trading volume of 2,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,158. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.39. Callinex Mines has a 1-year low of $1.65 and a 1-year high of $5.26.
About Callinex Mines
Further Reading: What is the significance of the death cross?
Receive News & Ratings for Callinex Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callinex Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.