Short Interest in Callinex Mines Inc (OTCMKTS:CLLXF) Declines By 58.8%

Callinex Mines Inc (OTCMKTS:CLLXF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a drop of 58.8% from the October 31st total of 23,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CLLXF traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.03. The company had a trading volume of 2,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,158. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.39. Callinex Mines has a 1-year low of $1.65 and a 1-year high of $5.26.

About Callinex Mines

Callinex Mines, Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties. It acquires, explores, develops and evaluates zinc deposits. The firm’s projects include Bathurst Mining District, Flin Flon Mining District And Buchans Mining District. The company was founded by Jack Callinan and Michael Muzylowski in 1927 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

