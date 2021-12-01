Short Interest in Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:BORUF) Expands By 104.7%

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:BORUF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 157,000 shares, an increase of 104.7% from the October 31st total of 76,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 523.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BORUF opened at $4.67 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.74. Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has a 52 week low of $4.64 and a 52 week high of $8.25.

Get Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien alerts:

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien, through its subsidiaries, operates a football club in Germany. The company operates a football club in Dortmund under the SIGNAL IDUNA PARK name, including a professional football squad. It also sells merchandise; conducts stadium tours, sports travel, conferences, trips, and various other events; provides arrangements for event staffing services, and hotel and car hire bookings; offers travel services by air, ship, and rail, as well as travel agency services; and markets TV broadcast rights.

Further Reading: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.