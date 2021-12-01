Short Interest in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Declines By 34.1%

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,280,000 shares, a decrease of 34.1% from the October 31st total of 3,460,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 898,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BERY. Truist Securities began coverage on Berry Global Group in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on Berry Global Group in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho started coverage on Berry Global Group in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.00.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

NYSE:BERY traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $70.04. The company had a trading volume of 43,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 947,282. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.09 and a 200 day moving average of $65.48. The company has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.34. Berry Global Group has a 1 year low of $48.65 and a 1 year high of $71.98.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 5.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Berry Global Group will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Curt Begle sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.99, for a total transaction of $951,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BERY. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 189.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 52,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,197,000 after purchasing an additional 34,114 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Berry Global Group by 160.5% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 10,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 27,607 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Berry Global Group during the 1st quarter worth about $7,213,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Berry Global Group during the 1st quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Berry Global Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

Read More: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.