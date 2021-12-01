Short Interest in Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW) Rises By 196.9%

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,800 shares, an increase of 196.9% from the October 31st total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Art’s-Way Manufacturing stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.26% of Art’s-Way Manufacturing as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 5.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ARTW stock opened at $3.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.51. The stock has a market cap of $16.05 million, a PE ratio of -23.60 and a beta of 0.34. Art’s-Way Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $2.30 and a 1 year high of $5.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.59 million during the quarter. Art’s-Way Manufacturing had a negative return on equity of 6.48% and a negative net margin of 2.74%.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and distributes farm machinery niche products. It operates through the following segments: Agricultural Products, Modular Buildings and Tools. The Agricultural Products segment manufactures a variety of specialized farm machinery under its own label, including: portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments used to mill and mix feed grains into custom animal feed rations; a crop production line that includes grain drill equipment; a line of hay and forage equipment consisting of forage boxes, blowers, running gear, dump boxes and mergers; stalk shredders; a line of portable grain augers; a line of manure spreaders; sugar beet harvesting equipment; a line of land maintenance equipment; moldboard plows, potato harvesters, and reels for combines and swathers.

