Short Interest in Amada Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AMDWF) Drops By 50.7%

Amada Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AMDWF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 145,900 shares, a decline of 50.7% from the October 31st total of 296,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 81.1 days.

Shares of Amada stock opened at $9.97 on Wednesday. Amada has a twelve month low of $9.97 and a twelve month high of $10.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.55 and its 200 day moving average is $10.07.

Amada Company Profile

Amada Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, leases, repairs, maintains, checks, and inspects metalworking machinery and equipment in Japan, North America, Europe, China, Asia, and internationally. The company offers sheet metal fabrication machines, including laser machines, punch and laser combination machines, turret punch presses, press brakes, and welders, as well as software solutions; general fabrication machines, such as shearing and deburring machines, corner shear, iron worker, AMS series, horizontal benders, tapping and fastener insertion machines, and environment related products; cutting fluids, lubricants, and other consumables; and range of tools for bending and punching.

