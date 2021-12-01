Short Interest in Amada Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AMDWF) Drops By 50.7%

Amada Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AMDWF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 145,900 shares, a decline of 50.7% from the October 31st total of 296,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 81.1 days.
Shares of Amada stock opened at $9.97 on Wednesday. Amada has a twelve month low of $9.97 and a twelve month high of $10.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.55 and its 200 day moving average is $10.07.
Amada Company Profile
Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands
Receive News & Ratings for Amada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.