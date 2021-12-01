Short Interest in Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AIPUY) Rises By 129.4%

Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AIPUY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, an increase of 129.4% from the October 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS AIPUY opened at $17.77 on Wednesday. Airports of Thailand Public has a 52 week low of $16.76 and a 52 week high of $26.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.48.

About Airports of Thailand Public

Airports of Thailand Public Co Ltd. engages in the operation of airport and hotel. It operates through the Airport Business and Hotel Business segments. It also manages Suvarnabhumi Airport (BKK), Don Mueang Airport (DMK), Chiang Mai (CNX), Hat Yai (HDY), Phuket (HKT), and Mae Fah Luang – Chiang Rai.

