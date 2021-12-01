Short Interest in Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AIPUY) Rises By 129.4%

Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AIPUY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, an increase of 129.4% from the October 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
OTCMKTS AIPUY opened at $17.77 on Wednesday. Airports of Thailand Public has a 52 week low of $16.76 and a 52 week high of $26.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.48.
About Airports of Thailand Public
