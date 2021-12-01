Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $1,598.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.01% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shopify is benefiting from e-commerce boom induced growth in the merchant base. Robust uptick in Shopify Shipping, Shopify Payments and Shopify Capital is driving the top line as reflected by the second quarter results. The company has been focused on winning merchants on a regular basis, based on product offerings including Shop Pay and Shop Pay Installments, as well as features like end-to-end order tracking. Solid adoption of new merchant-friendly applications holds promise. Partnerships with Facebook and Google are expected to expand merchant base. Also, initiatives aimed at international expansion are noteworthy. However, higher investments on product development and fulfillment platform amid stiff competition in the e-commerce space are likely to limit margin expansion in the near term. Shares have underperformed the industry year to date.”

Get Shopify alerts:

SHOP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised Shopify from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Mizuho dropped their price target on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,800.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a research note on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,626.67.

Shares of Shopify stock opened at $1,521.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,482.29 and a 200-day moving average of $1,452.59. The stock has a market cap of $189.86 billion, a PE ratio of 56.72, a PEG ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.45. Shopify has a 52-week low of $1,005.14 and a 52-week high of $1,762.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 13.97 and a current ratio of 13.97.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Shopify had a net margin of 81.00% and a return on equity of 5.63%. Shopify’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Shopify will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 652 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 373 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 707 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 696 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.83% of the company’s stock.

About Shopify

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

Further Reading: What are retained earnings?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Shopify (SHOP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.