ShipChain Trading Down 16.1% Over Last Week (SHIP)

ShipChain (CURRENCY:SHIP) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 1st. In the last seven days, ShipChain has traded down 16.1% against the U.S. dollar. One ShipChain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. ShipChain has a total market cap of $854,076.32 and approximately $203.00 worth of ShipChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ShipChain alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001280 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003461 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001708 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.46 or 0.00045195 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $139.55 or 0.00238380 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00007795 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.34 or 0.00087707 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00011581 BTC.

ShipChain Coin Profile

SHIP is a coin. Its launch date was December 8th, 2017. ShipChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 478,598,260 coins. ShipChain’s official Twitter account is @ShipChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ShipChain is /r/shipchain . ShipChain’s official website is www.shipchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ShipChain is an Ethereum-based shipment tracker platform. The ShipChain system is fully integrated across the entire supply chain, from the moment a shipment leaves the factory, to the final delivery on the customer's doorstep. The ecosystem will encompass all methods of freight, and will include an open API architecture that can integrate with existing freight management software. SHIP is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on ShipChain's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling ShipChain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShipChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ShipChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ShipChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ShipChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ShipChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.