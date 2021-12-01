Shimao Group (OTCMKTS:SIOPF) Stock Price Up 12.7%

Shares of Shimao Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SIOPF) rose 12.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.33 and last traded at $1.33. Approximately 7,400 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 39,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.18.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.41.

About Shimao Group (OTCMKTS:SIOPF)

Shimao Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment activities in the People's Republic of China. The company develops residential and commercial properties; and operates hotels and shopping malls. It is also involved in the trading of construction materials; and property management activities.

