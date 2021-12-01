SHIBA INU (SHIB) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

SHIBA INU (CURRENCY:SHIB) traded down 9.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 1st. One SHIBA INU coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, SHIBA INU has traded 23.9% higher against the dollar. SHIBA INU has a market capitalization of $25.58 billion and approximately $5.54 billion worth of SHIBA INU was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SHIBA INU alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001706 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.23 or 0.00065143 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.90 or 0.00073107 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.39 or 0.00094388 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,725.15 or 0.08052088 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58,163.52 or 0.99116052 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.66 or 0.00021578 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002683 BTC.

SHIBA INU Profile

SHIBA INU’s total supply is 589,736,632,259,568 coins and its circulating supply is 549,052,405,628,798 coins. SHIBA INU’s official website is www.shiba.win . SHIBA INU’s official Twitter account is @Shibtoken . The Reddit community for SHIBA INU is https://reddit.com/r/SHIBArmy

SHIBA INU Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIBA INU directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHIBA INU should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SHIBA INU using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SHIBA INU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SHIBA INU and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.