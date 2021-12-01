SGOCO Group (NASDAQ:SGOC) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.45

SGOCO Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SGOC) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.45 and traded as high as $6.35. SGOCO Group shares last traded at $6.20, with a volume of 3,736 shares traded.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.48.

Get SGOCO Group alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of SGOCO Group in the third quarter worth about $97,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of SGOCO Group during the third quarter worth approximately $128,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SGOCO Group during the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SGOCO Group during the third quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of SGOCO Group during the third quarter worth approximately $98,000. Institutional investors own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

SGOCO Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in environmental protection, energy saving technologies, equipment development and applications, money lending business in Hong Kong providing mortgage loans to high quality target borrowers and property investment to generate additional rental income.

Featured Article: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for SGOCO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SGOCO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.