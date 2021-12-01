Ses S.A. (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Ses S.A. (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SES in a report on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SES in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SES from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SES in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of SES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

SGBAF stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.83. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,625. SES has a 1 year low of $7.34 and a 1 year high of $9.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.23. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.12 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $523.51 million for the quarter. SES had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 0.41%. As a group, analysts anticipate that SES will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SES

SES SA engages in the provision of satellite-based data transmission capacity and ancillary services. It operates through the SES Video, and SES Networks business units. The SES Video business unit offers global channels broadcast via satellite. The SES Networks business unit sells verticals fixed date, mobility, and government.

