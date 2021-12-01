Sentinel (DVPN) Price Hits $0.0210 on Major Exchanges

Sentinel (CURRENCY:DVPN) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 30th. Over the last seven days, Sentinel has traded 17.2% lower against the dollar. One Sentinel coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0210 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular exchanges. Sentinel has a market capitalization of $122.38 million and approximately $5.11 million worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CyberVein (CVT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000014 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Sentinel

DVPN is a coin. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 13,436,547,324 coins and its circulating supply is 5,837,634,680 coins. Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sentinel’s official website is sentinel.co . Sentinel’s official message board is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements . The Reddit community for Sentinel is https://reddit.com/r/SENT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel is a modern VPN backed by the blockchain anonymity and security. The Sentinel token (SENT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the users who share unused bandwidth within the platform. “

Sentinel Coin Trading

