Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP lowered its position in Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) by 88.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 559,402 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Senseonics were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Senseonics by 34.6% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in Senseonics by 22.3% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 20,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,675 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Senseonics by 50.0% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Senseonics by 60.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Senseonics by 16.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 6,888 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SENS stock opened at $3.14 on Wednesday. Senseonics Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.36 and a 52 week high of $5.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 0.49.

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. Equities research analysts predict that Senseonics Holdings, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Senseonics news, COO Mukul Jain sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total value of $370,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Francine Kaufman sold 20,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total value of $77,692.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Senseonics in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Senseonics in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Senseonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Senseonics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.46.

About Senseonics

Senseonics Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of implantable continuous glucose monitoring system for people with diabetes. Its primary product is the brand Eversense, a gluscose monitoring device which includes sensor, smart transmitter, and mobile application. The company was founded on June 26, 2014 and is headquartered in Germantown, MD.

