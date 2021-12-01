Sekisui House, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SKHSY) Short Interest Update

Sekisui House, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SKHSY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,000 shares, a drop of 46.3% from the October 31st total of 44,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

OTCMKTS:SKHSY traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.56. 58,222 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,930. Sekisui House has a one year low of $18.50 and a one year high of $22.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Sekisui House (OTCMKTS:SKHSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 9th. The construction company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter. Sekisui House had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 9.75%.

Separately, Mizuho raised shares of Sekisui House from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th.

About Sekisui House

Sekisui House, Ltd. engages in the construction, sale, purchase, and administration of real estate properties; design, execution, contracting and supervision of construction projects; real estate brokerage and landscaping. It operates through the following segments: Custom Detached Houses, Rental Housing, Remodeling, Real Estate Management Fee, Houses for Sale, Condominiums, Urban Redevelopment, Overseas Business, and Others.

