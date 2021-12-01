Segment Wealth Management LLC Sells 9,580 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Segment Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,580 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JPST. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $80,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $200,000. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $214,000.

Shares of BATS JPST opened at $50.59 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.69.

