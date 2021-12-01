Segment Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 520 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $5,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 13,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,637,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 9.1% in the third quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 161,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,287,000 after buying an additional 13,403 shares in the last quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 97,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,215,000 after buying an additional 2,053 shares in the last quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. now owns 19,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,423,000 after buying an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CMH Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,322,000 after buying an additional 3,044 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

XBI stock opened at $117.57 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $125.18 and its 200 day moving average is $128.15. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1-year low of $112.61 and a 1-year high of $174.79.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Featured Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.