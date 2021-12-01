Segment Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 86,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for about 1.1% of Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $9,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.6% during the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 37,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,494,000 after acquiring an additional 3,599 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter valued at about $2,768,000. Kingfisher Capital LLC raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.3% during the second quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 29,089 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter valued at about $2,964,000. Finally, Fosun International Ltd raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 21.0% during the second quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 178,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,494,000 after acquiring an additional 30,990 shares during the period.

TSM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Cowen began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.01.

Shares of NYSE TSM opened at $119.59 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $115.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $96.20 and a 1-year high of $142.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $620.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.73, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.89.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 37.93%. The company had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.89 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.3911 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.34%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

