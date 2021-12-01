Segment Wealth Management LLC Buys 632 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,415 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $7,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SHW. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 217.2% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 92 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 412.4% during the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,114 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after buying an additional 4,116 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the second quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the second quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 6,039 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after buying an additional 4,026 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 273.3% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 32,930 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,972,000 after purchasing an additional 24,108 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $331.24 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The company has a market cap of $86.85 billion, a PE ratio of 45.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $309.37 and a 200 day moving average of $295.45. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $218.06 and a 52 week high of $340.45.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 75.00% and a net margin of 10.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.15%.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 1,662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.75, for a total value of $504,832.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,849 shares in the company, valued at $1,169,133.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph F. Sladek sold 432 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.32, for a total value of $130,602.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SHW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $352.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.65.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.