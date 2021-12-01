Segment Wealth Management LLC Acquires 174 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,705 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for 1.3% of Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $11,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Home Depot by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,505,713 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,669,058,000 after buying an additional 162,299 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Home Depot by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,142,111 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,234,219,000 after buying an additional 377,198 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Home Depot by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,931,114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,166,933,000 after buying an additional 520,162 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,293,597 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,325,855,000 after buying an additional 260,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Home Depot by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,086,283 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,259,741,000 after buying an additional 360,844 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim increased their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Home Depot from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Truist raised their price objective on Home Depot from $325.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Home Depot from $360.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $406.17.

In related news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total transaction of $5,713,319.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total value of $7,460,396.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD stock opened at $403.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $421.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.78, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $364.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $337.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.13. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $246.59 and a fifty-two week high of $416.56.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.87 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.12%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

See Also: What is a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.