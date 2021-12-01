SEACOR Marine (SMHI) vs. The Competition Critical Comparison

SEACOR Marine (NYSE: SMHI) is one of 55 publicly-traded companies in the “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare SEACOR Marine to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Get SEACOR Marine alerts:

This table compares SEACOR Marine and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio SEACOR Marine $141.84 million -$78.92 million 14.31 SEACOR Marine Competitors $481.69 million $14.32 million 4.56

SEACOR Marine’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than SEACOR Marine. SEACOR Marine is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares SEACOR Marine and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SEACOR Marine 6.39% -18.48% -8.36% SEACOR Marine Competitors -1.86% -2.06% 1.95%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for SEACOR Marine and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SEACOR Marine 0 0 0 0 N/A SEACOR Marine Competitors 449 1508 1665 69 2.37

As a group, “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies have a potential upside of 36.33%. Given SEACOR Marine’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe SEACOR Marine has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Volatility and Risk

SEACOR Marine has a beta of 1.39, indicating that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SEACOR Marine’s peers have a beta of -4.33, indicating that their average stock price is 533% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

45.5% of SEACOR Marine shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.0% of shares of all “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies are held by institutional investors. 17.4% of SEACOR Marine shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.2% of shares of all “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

SEACOR Marine peers beat SEACOR Marine on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About SEACOR Marine

SEACOR Marine Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of offshore marine business. It offers global marine and support transportation services to offshore oil & gas exploration, development, and production facilities. It operates its fleet in five principal geographic regions: the United States, primarily in the Gulf of Mexico; Africa, primarily in West Africa; the Middle East and Asia; Latin America, primarily in Mexico, Brazil and Guyana; and Europe, primarily in the North Sea. The company involves in the operation of support and specialty vessels for and among independent oil, gas exploration, production, and emerging independent companies. It operates through the following segments: Time Charter and Bareboat Charters. The Time Charter segment offers vessels to customers based upon daily rates of hire. The Bareboat Charter segment is the support of vessels among customers where the customer assumes responsibility for all operating expenses and all risk of operation. The company was founded on December 15, 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for SEACOR Marine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEACOR Marine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.