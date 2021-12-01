ScPrime (SCP) Price Hits $0.92 on Top Exchanges

ScPrime (CURRENCY:SCP) traded up 10.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 1st. In the last seven days, ScPrime has traded up 88.2% against the US dollar. ScPrime has a total market cap of $36.09 million and approximately $90,088.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ScPrime coin can now be purchased for about $0.92 or 0.00001591 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange and Probit and Whitebit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Siacoin (SC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000040 BTC.

MobileCoin (MOB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.42 or 0.00025035 BTC.

Nano (XNO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00008703 BTC.

Mob Inu (MOB) traded down 63.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Scaleswap (SCA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000835 BTC.

ScPrime Profile

SCP is a coin. It was first traded on October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 46,080,362 coins and its circulating supply is 39,396,751 coins. ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ScPrime’s official website is scpri.me

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

Buying and Selling ScPrime

ScPrime can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and Probit and Whitebit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ScPrime should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ScPrime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

