Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) Declares $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the shipping company on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd.

Scorpio Tankers has a payout ratio of 19.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Scorpio Tankers to earn $1.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.0%.

Shares of Scorpio Tankers stock opened at $13.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $811.93 million, a PE ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.03. Scorpio Tankers has a 52-week low of $10.58 and a 52-week high of $24.67.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The shipping company reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.31) by ($0.08). Scorpio Tankers had a negative net margin of 49.84% and a negative return on equity of 11.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.37) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Scorpio Tankers will post -3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STNG. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Scorpio Tankers by 94.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,093 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 6,369 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Scorpio Tankers by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 56,792 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 4,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Scorpio Tankers by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 153,824 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,852,000 after buying an additional 10,752 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on STNG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a report on Friday, November 12th. DNB Markets raised shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a report on Sunday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

About Scorpio Tankers

Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Handymax, MR, LR1/Panamax, and LR2/Aframax. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

