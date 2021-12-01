Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Acquired by Peak Financial Management Inc.

Peak Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 1.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 128,633 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 3.3% of Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $9,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHM. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 23.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 478,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,599,000 after acquiring an additional 32,880 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $102,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 14.8% in the second quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. now owns 80,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,324,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $78.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.97. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $64.32 and a one year high of $83.73.

