Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Position Decreased by Abacus Planning Group Inc.

Abacus Planning Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 15.5% in the third quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 203,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,202,000 after buying an additional 27,317 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 9.7% in the third quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 21,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 1,891 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 45,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after buying an additional 1,971 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHE opened at $29.83 on Wednesday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $29.42 and a one year high of $34.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.93.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

