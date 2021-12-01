Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.12 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) will announce sales of $6.12 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Schlumberger’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.07 billion and the highest is $6.24 billion. Schlumberger reported sales of $5.53 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Schlumberger will report full year sales of $22.84 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $22.77 billion to $23.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $26.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.04 billion to $26.53 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Schlumberger.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. Schlumberger had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Oddo Bhf initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 target price (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.72.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLB. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,848 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 9,411 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 25,487 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $870,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,064,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,478,525. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.88. Schlumberger has a twelve month low of $20.78 and a twelve month high of $36.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $39.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13 and a beta of 2.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.74%.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

