Sarah M. Gallagher Sells 10,000 Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Stock

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Director Sarah M. Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total value of $391,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Abercrombie & Fitch stock opened at $36.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.69. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 1-year low of $18.69 and a 1-year high of $48.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.22.
Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $905.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $895.17 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 32.02% and a net margin of 7.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 362,465 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $16,829,000 after acquiring an additional 6,373 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,377,971 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $110,409,000 after acquiring an additional 92,921 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,187,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 147,584 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,850,000 after acquiring an additional 37,773 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 2nd quarter worth about $457,000. 96.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several research firms have commented on ANF. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.08.
About Abercrombie & Fitch
Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear; and personal care products and accessories for men, women and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.
