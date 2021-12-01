Sarah M. Gallagher Sells 10,000 Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Stock

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Director Sarah M. Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total value of $391,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Abercrombie & Fitch stock opened at $36.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.69. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 1-year low of $18.69 and a 1-year high of $48.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.22.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $905.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $895.17 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 32.02% and a net margin of 7.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abercrombie & Fitch announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to buy up to 22.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 362,465 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $16,829,000 after acquiring an additional 6,373 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,377,971 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $110,409,000 after acquiring an additional 92,921 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,187,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 147,584 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,850,000 after acquiring an additional 37,773 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 2nd quarter worth about $457,000. 96.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on ANF. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.08.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear; and personal care products and accessories for men, women and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

See Also: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.