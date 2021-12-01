Santiment Network Token Price Tops $0.47 on Major Exchanges (SAN)

Santiment Network Token (CURRENCY:SAN) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 1st. During the last seven days, Santiment Network Token has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar. One Santiment Network Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.47 or 0.00000802 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Santiment Network Token has a total market capitalization of $29.70 million and $13,138.00 worth of Santiment Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001280 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003461 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001708 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.46 or 0.00045195 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $139.55 or 0.00238380 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00007795 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.34 or 0.00087707 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00011581 BTC.

About Santiment Network Token

Santiment Network Token is a coin. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2017. Santiment Network Token’s total supply is 83,337,000 coins and its circulating supply is 63,293,579 coins. The official website for Santiment Network Token is santiment.net . Santiment Network Token’s official message board is medium.com/santiment . Santiment Network Token’s official Twitter account is @cryptoants and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Santiment will be a financial market data and content platform for cryptocurrency and blockchain space. Santiment offers data feeds and content streams (including newswires) alongside a regularly updated database of cryptocurrency projects. “

