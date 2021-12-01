Sanofi (OTCMKTS:SNYNF) Receives “Buy” Rating from UBS Group

Sanofi (OTCMKTS:SNYNF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at UBS Group in a report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Separately, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SNYNF opened at $96.50 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $99.01 and its 200-day moving average is $102.18. Sanofi has a 1 year low of $88.75 and a 1 year high of $112.65.

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

