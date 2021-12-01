Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Director Susan R. Mulder Sells 5,000 Shares

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Director Susan R. Mulder sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total value of $100,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:SBH opened at $19.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.21. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.42 and a 1 year high of $25.66.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The specialty retailer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.12. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 148.76% and a net margin of 6.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SBH. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Sally Beauty from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Sally Beauty from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sally Beauty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.20.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Sally Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,085,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 382,162 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,439,000 after acquiring an additional 22,584 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 532,978 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,728,000 after acquiring an additional 22,905 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sally Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth $896,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 514,288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,350,000 after acquiring an additional 107,854 shares during the period.

Sally Beauty Company Profile

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc is an international retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. It operates through the Sally Beauty Supply (SBS) and Beauty Systems Group (BSG) segments. The SBS segment offers domestic and international chain of retail stores and a consumer-facing e-commerce website that offers professional beauty supplies to both salon professionals and retail customers primarily in North America, Puerto Rico, and parts of Europe and South America.

