Sallie A. Demarsilis Sells 18,800 Shares of Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) Stock

Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) CFO Sallie A. Demarsilis sold 18,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.16, for a total transaction of $830,208.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE MOV opened at $44.87 on Wednesday. Movado Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.01 and a 52-week high of $48.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.29.

Get Movado Group alerts:

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.35. Movado Group had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 18.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Movado Group, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This is an increase from Movado Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Movado Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.83%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MOV. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Movado Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Movado Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Movado Group by 3.7% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Movado Group by 514.7% in the second quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 155,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,892,000 after purchasing an additional 130,141 shares in the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Movado Group in the second quarter worth about $104,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Movado Group in the second quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Movado Group in the second quarter worth about $531,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

Movado Group Company Profile

Movado Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of watches. It operates through Watch and Accessory Brands and Company Stores segments. The Watch and Accessory Brands segment include distribution of watches and, to a lesser extent, jewelry and other accessories, of owned and licensed brands, in addition to revenue generated from after-sales service activities and shipping.

See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Movado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Movado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.