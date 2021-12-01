salesforce.com’s (CRM) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Jefferies Financial Group

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $360.00 price objective on the CRM provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 26.33% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. FBN Securities increased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $360.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.20.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $284.96 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $290.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $261.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.44, a PEG ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.07. salesforce.com has a one year low of $201.51 and a one year high of $311.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that salesforce.com will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.11, for a total value of $6,142,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.90, for a total transaction of $2,228,707.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 646,716 shares of company stock worth $181,601,570. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 761.5% during the third quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 115.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 132 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 73.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

