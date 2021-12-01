salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.72-0.73 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.82. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.224-7.234 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.23 billion.salesforce.com also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.680-$4.690 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CRM shares. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $266.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $321.44.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded down $11.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $284.96. 13,445,432 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,100,012. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $290.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $261.68. The stock has a market cap of $278.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.44, a PEG ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.07. salesforce.com has a 1-year low of $201.51 and a 1-year high of $311.75.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.35. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.36, for a total transaction of $5,387,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.90, for a total value of $2,228,707.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 672,851 shares of company stock worth $188,622,336. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in salesforce.com stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 20.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,787,393 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.79% of salesforce.com worth $4,046,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

