salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.680-$4.690 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.420. The company issued revenue guidance of $26.39 billion-$26.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $26.33 billion.salesforce.com also updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Shares of CRM stock traded down $11.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $284.96. 13,445,432 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,100,012. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $289.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $261.21. salesforce.com has a fifty-two week low of $201.51 and a fifty-two week high of $311.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $278.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.44, a P/E/G ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.07.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CRM. Nord/LB set a $275.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $360.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $321.44.

In other salesforce.com news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,262 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.90, for a total transaction of $2,228,707.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.19, for a total value of $149,526.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 672,851 shares of company stock worth $188,622,336 over the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in salesforce.com stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,787,393 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.79% of salesforce.com worth $4,046,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

