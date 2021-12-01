salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) PT Set at $316.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) received a $316.00 price target from stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 24.90% from the company’s current price.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $298.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.54.
NYSE CRM traded down $31.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $253.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,700,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,100,012. The stock has a market cap of $247.69 billion, a PE ratio of 101.61, a PEG ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.07. salesforce.com has a fifty-two week low of $201.51 and a fifty-two week high of $311.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $290.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $261.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.
In other salesforce.com news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,262 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.90, for a total transaction of $2,228,707.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.45, for a total transaction of $1,141,435.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,140,072.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 646,716 shares of company stock worth $181,601,570 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 761.5% in the third quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 115.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. First Personal Financial Services boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 132 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.
salesforce.com Company Profile
salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.
