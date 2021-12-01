salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) PT Set at $316.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) received a $316.00 price target from stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 24.90% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $298.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.54.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

NYSE CRM traded down $31.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $253.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,700,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,100,012. The stock has a market cap of $247.69 billion, a PE ratio of 101.61, a PEG ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.07. salesforce.com has a fifty-two week low of $201.51 and a fifty-two week high of $311.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $290.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $261.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. salesforce.com had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that salesforce.com will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other salesforce.com news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,262 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.90, for a total transaction of $2,228,707.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.45, for a total transaction of $1,141,435.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,140,072.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 646,716 shares of company stock worth $181,601,570 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 761.5% in the third quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 115.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. First Personal Financial Services boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 132 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Further Reading: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.