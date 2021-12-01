SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.080-$-0.060 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $112 million-$114 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $114.10 million.SailPoint Technologies also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-0.070-$-0.060 EPS.

Shares of NYSE SAIL traded down $1.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $50.80. 26,207 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 983,958. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.21 and a beta of 1.85. SailPoint Technologies has a 52 week low of $39.00 and a 52 week high of $64.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.14.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). SailPoint Technologies had a negative return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 13.93%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that SailPoint Technologies will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SAIL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SailPoint Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $66.54.

In other SailPoint Technologies news, Director Heidi M. Melin sold 2,389 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total transaction of $103,013.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 3,577 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.86, for a total value of $167,618.22. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 49,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,299,935.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 73,548 shares of company stock valued at $3,537,177. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SailPoint Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 604,006 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,520 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.65% of SailPoint Technologies worth $30,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.

