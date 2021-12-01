Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Lowered to “Hold” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $363.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $366.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.61% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

SAIA has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Saia from $255.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Saia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $306.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Saia from $280.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Saia from $255.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Saia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $258.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $288.93.

Saia stock opened at $331.18 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.24, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Saia has a 1 year low of $171.16 and a 1 year high of $365.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $295.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $250.00.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $616.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.83 million. Saia had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Saia will post 9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 1,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.50, for a total value of $397,406.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Di-Ann Eisnor sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.91, for a total value of $140,764.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,591 shares of company stock valued at $884,873 over the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Saia during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Saia in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Saia by 139.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 338 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in Saia by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 339 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Saia by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 436 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

