Sagicor Financial (OTCMKTS:SGCFF) Stock Price Down 9%

Sagicor Financial Company Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGCFF)’s share price dropped 9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.74 and last traded at $4.74. Approximately 6,176 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 37,123 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.21.

Separately, Scotiabank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$9.00 price target on shares of Sagicor Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.02.

Sagicor Financial Company Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related financial services in the Caribbean and the United States. It operates through Sagicor Jamaica, Sagicor Life, Sagicor Life USA, and Head Office and Other segments. The company offers life and health insurance, property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products, as well as annuities and pension administration services.

