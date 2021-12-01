Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,302 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Safety Insurance Group were worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SAFT. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Safety Insurance Group by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,408 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 3,342 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Safety Insurance Group by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 64,939 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,471,000 after acquiring an additional 4,005 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Safety Insurance Group by 141.1% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 5,483 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Safety Insurance Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Safety Insurance Group during the 1st quarter valued at $263,000. 77.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Safety Insurance Group stock opened at $77.27 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 0.30. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.78 and a 1-year high of $87.98.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.55. Safety Insurance Group had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 16.97%. The company had revenue of $213.71 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Safety Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.64%.

In other news, insider Ann Marie Mckeown sold 3,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total value of $267,843.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Safety Insurance Group Company Profile

Safety Insurance Group, Inc engages in the management and provision of insurance services. It offers property and casualty insurance products which include commercial vehicles and fleets. The firm provides private passenger automobile, commercial automobile and homeowners insurance. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

