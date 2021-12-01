Safe-T Group (NASDAQ:SFET) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Safe-T Group (NASDAQ:SFET) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. Safe-T Group had a negative net margin of 191.11% and a negative return on equity of 39.49%.

Shares of NASDAQ SFET opened at $0.97 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.23. Safe-T Group has a 52-week low of $0.92 and a 52-week high of $2.98.

Get Safe-T Group alerts:

Separately, Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Safe-T Group in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock.

Safe-T Group Ltd. engages in the provision of zero trust access solutions. Its products include ZoneZero – Perimeter Access, ZoneZero SDP, ZoneZero VPN, ZoneZero MFA, and Secure File Access. The company was founded by Avi Ben David, Shachar Daniel, Amir Mizhar, and Eitan Bremler in October 1989 and is headquartered in Herzliya Pituach, Israel.

Read More: What Is an EV Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Safe-T Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safe-T Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.