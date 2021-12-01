Safe-T Group (NASDAQ:SFET) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Safe-T Group (NASDAQ:SFET) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. Safe-T Group had a negative return on equity of 39.49% and a negative net margin of 191.11%.

Shares of SFET opened at $0.97 on Wednesday. Safe-T Group has a 12 month low of $0.92 and a 12 month high of $2.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.10 and its 200-day moving average is $1.23.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Safe-T Group in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock.

Safe-T Group Ltd. engages in the provision of zero trust access solutions. Its products include ZoneZero – Perimeter Access, ZoneZero SDP, ZoneZero VPN, ZoneZero MFA, and Secure File Access. The company was founded by Avi Ben David, Shachar Daniel, Amir Mizhar, and Eitan Bremler in October 1989 and is headquartered in Herzliya Pituach, Israel.

