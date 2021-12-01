Sabal Trust CO Has $4.87 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Sabal Trust CO lifted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,401 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 550 shares during the quarter. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 24.8% during the second quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,021 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,564,000 after acquiring an additional 5,177 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 2.2% during the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,486,454 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $203,585,000 after acquiring an additional 32,063 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Apple by 135.1% during the second quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 37,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,203,000 after acquiring an additional 21,830 shares in the last quarter. United Fire Group Inc. bought a new position in Apple during the second quarter worth $4,931,000. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 1.9% during the second quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 65,432 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $165.30 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $149.39 and a 200 day moving average of $143.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.21. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.21 and a 12 month high of $165.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The business had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 15.66%.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 165,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $23,022,040.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 89,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $12,416,538.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 473,347 shares of company stock valued at $67,822,283. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AAPL. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Apple from $168.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $169.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $132.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.56.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

