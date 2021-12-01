S4FE Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $18,415.00 (S4F)

S4FE (CURRENCY:S4F) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 30th. S4FE has a market capitalization of $5.51 million and $18,415.00 worth of S4FE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, S4FE has traded up 21.1% against the U.S. dollar. One S4FE coin can now be bought for $0.0062 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001229 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003319 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.88 or 0.00045335 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.98 or 0.00245246 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00007958 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.94 or 0.00089249 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

S4FE Profile

S4FE is a coin. S4FE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 895,310,762 coins. S4FE’s official Twitter account is @s4fe_i0 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for S4FE is www.s4fe.io . S4FE’s official message board is medium.com/@s4fe

According to CryptoCompare, “S4FE is a blockchain-based global database for the registration and identification of stolen and lost items. The database is accessible to everyone and enables users to register and search for property. The types of property include electronic devices, jewelry, personal collections, documents, sports and hobby equipment, vehicles and machines and any other conceivable item representing value to its owner. The Token, which is based on the established ERC-20 standard, works in conjunction with various Smart Contracts to regulate the network and the incentives to use the network. The applications – the software running on different devices – are the interface between the (largely self- regulating) network and users. “

S4FE Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as S4FE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire S4FE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy S4FE using one of the exchanges listed above.

