Ryman Healthcare (OTCMKTS:RYHTY) Trading Down 2%

Shares of Ryman Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:RYHTY) dropped 2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $52.66 and last traded at $52.66. Approximately 400 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 502 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.73.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.20 and a 200-day moving average of $49.48.

About Ryman Healthcare (OTCMKTS:RYHTY)

Ryman Healthcare Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated retirement villages for the elderly. The firm offers serviced apartment, resthome, hospital, dementia and short term care. It operates through the following geographical segments: New Zealand and Australia. The company was founded by John William Dudley Ryder and Kevin James Hickman in 1984 and is headquartered in Christchurch, New Zealand.

See Also: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.