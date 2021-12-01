Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Shares Gap Up to $50.96

Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $50.96, but opened at $53.48. Rush Enterprises shares last traded at $53.95, with a volume of 1,651 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RUSHA shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Rush Enterprises from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rush Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 23rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.98.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.22. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Rush Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 20.49%.

In other Rush Enterprises news, EVP Derrek Weaver sold 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.21, for a total transaction of $1,018,095.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Scott T. Anderson sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.17, for a total transaction of $478,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,001 shares of company stock valued at $2,359,132. 12.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 2.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 1.7% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 3.4% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 5.6% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 1.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. 73.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of commercial vehicle industry solutions through its network of commercial vehicle dealerships The firm provides an integrated, one-stop approach to the service and sales of new and used heavy- and medium-duty trucks, aftermarket parts, service, collision center capabilities, chrome accessories, tires, engineered vehicle modification solutions, and a range of financial services including financing, insurance and leasing, and rental options.

