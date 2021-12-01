Royal Bank of Canada Trims Stock Holdings in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its stake in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,484 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.07% of Stride worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LRN. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Stride in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Stride by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Stride during the second quarter worth about $161,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Stride by 7.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Stride during the second quarter worth about $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

LRN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Stride in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

Shares of Stride stock opened at $34.13 on Wednesday. Stride, Inc. has a one year low of $20.39 and a one year high of $38.40. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 26.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 3.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.66.

Stride (NYSE:LRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Stride had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company had revenue of $400.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Stride, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Stride

Stride, Inc is a technology-based educational company, which offers proprietary and third party curriculum, software systems and educational services. It also offers online curriculum and career services to middle and high school students, under the Destinations Career Academy brand name. The company was founded by Ronald J.

