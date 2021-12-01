Royal Bank of Canada Trims Position in Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its holdings in shares of Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) by 65.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,167 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Docebo were worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Docebo by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Docebo in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Docebo by 93.2% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Docebo in the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Docebo in the 2nd quarter worth $88,000. 69.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Docebo stock opened at $71.24 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.37 and a 200-day moving average of $69.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion and a PE ratio of -145.38. Docebo Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.21 and a 1-year high of $92.75.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $27.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.37 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Docebo Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DCBO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Docebo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Docebo from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Docebo from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. CIBC increased their price target on Docebo from C$95.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Docebo from C$100.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.10.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

