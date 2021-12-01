Royal Bank of Canada Sells 491 Shares of Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) by 2.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 491 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Sonic Automotive were worth $942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Sonic Automotive by 105.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 14,931 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in Sonic Automotive by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 55,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after buying an additional 7,642 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Sonic Automotive by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 41,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Sonic Automotive by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sonic Automotive by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 499,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,362,000 after purchasing an additional 18,700 shares during the last quarter. 55.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SAH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sonic Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Sonic Automotive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

Shares of SAH opened at $44.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 2.37. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.24 and a 12 month high of $58.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.83.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 35.43% and a net margin of 2.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 7.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.73%.

About Sonic Automotive

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as a automotive retailer. Its services include sales of both new and used cars and light trucks, sales of replacement parts and performance of vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint and repair services and arrangement of extended service contracts, financing, insurance, vehicle protection products and other aftermarket products for automotive customers.

