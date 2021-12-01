Royal Bank of Canada Raises Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Price Target to C$16.50

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$14.50 to C$16.50 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 30.02% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on VET. National Bankshares raised Vermilion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$13.50 to C$15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “underpeform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.50.

Shares of TSE VET traded down C$0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$12.69. 1,294,442 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,944,166. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$12.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$10.41. Vermilion Energy has a twelve month low of C$5.13 and a twelve month high of C$15.00.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C$0.36. The business had revenue of C$538.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$517.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that Vermilion Energy will post 1.8200001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 642,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 376,700 net acres of undeveloped land, and 613 net producing natural gas wells and 3,034 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 325 net producing oil wells and 3.0 net producing gas wells in France.

