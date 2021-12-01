Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 25,405 Shares of Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) by 167.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,614 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,405 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Playtika were worth $969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Playtika in the second quarter worth $209,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in Playtika during the second quarter worth $214,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in Playtika by 1,056.8% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 9,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 8,454 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Playtika during the second quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Playtika during the first quarter worth $289,000. 79.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PLTK stock opened at $17.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.01. The firm has a market cap of $7.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57. Playtika Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $16.92 and a 12 month high of $36.06.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $635.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.97 million. Playtika had a negative return on equity of 40.71% and a net margin of 11.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Playtika Holding Corp. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Robert Antokol acquired 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.62 per share, for a total transaction of $3,243,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PLTK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Playtika from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Playtika in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Playtika in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Wedbush lowered their target price on Playtika from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their target price on Playtika from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.54.

Playtika Company Profile

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

